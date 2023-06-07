BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has named experienced healthcare banker Craig Evans as senior vice president, enterprise practice leader, healthcare in the corporate banking division. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Evans will join BankUnited on June 1, 2023, from Citibank in New York City, where he served as senior healthcare banker.

Craig Evans has joined BankUnited as senior vice president, enterprise practice leader, healthcare in the corporate banking division.

“Craig has extensive knowledge of partnering with healthcare services platforms across the country,” said Thomas M. Cornish, BankUnited chief operating officer. “We are pleased to welcome him to BankUnited to support our expanding healthcare practice. Craig’s broad network and deep experience will create opportunities and customized financial solutions to serve one of the largest sectors of the nation’s economy.”

Related experience in the industry includes various leadership roles with Merrill Lynch Commercial Finance Group and later Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Evans holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Florida and an undergraduate degree from Florida State University.

Evans will be located at BankUnited’s New York office, 450 Park Avenue. For more information visit www.BankUnited.com.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $37.2 billion at March 31, 2023, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas, and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused in the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.

