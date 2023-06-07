Lattice Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the company has been named a 2023+Fortress+Cyber+Security+Awards+winner by the Business Intelligence Group. The Lattice+SupplyGuard%26trade%3B service was selected in the Threat Detection category for extending system protection throughout today’s challenging and rapidly changing supply chain by delivering factory-locked devices protected against attacks like cloning and malware insertion.

“With today’s increasingly integrated and fragile supply chains, ensuring they are protected and resilient against security threats is essential,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security, Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re honored to receive this prestigious award from the Business Intelligence Group in recognition of our continual efforts to enable system and platform developers to achieve their design goals, including implementing next-generation security and cyber resiliency.”

“We are so proud to name Lattice Semiconductor as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Lattice Semiconductor are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about the Lattice SupplyGuard service, please visit www.latticesemi.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bintelligence.com%2Fawards%2Ffortress-cybersecurity-award.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

