CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it has been granted an Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) from the United States Department of Defense (DoD). A broad range of DoD unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) can now deploy the CrowdStrike Falcon%26reg%3B+platform to protect mission-critical data.

The U.S. DoD uses an Impact Level classification system to authorize cybersecurity technology, with IL5 being the highest level of authorization granted to controlled unclassified information (CUI). This authorization will allow the DoD, Intelligence Community and other federal agencies to deploy CrowdStrike to protect their most critical unclassified assets, and will aid the agencies in achieving operational Zero Trust architectures, which the DoD plans on completing by+2027.

“IL5 is a major milestone for CrowdStrike, giving us the ability to protect even more DoD and Intelligence customers in the community cloud through the world’s most advanced cybersecurity technology,” said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike is committed to serving the U.S. public sector and to empowering government organizations to more effectively protect the country’s most critical assets with a better-together defense. The top federal agencies and state and local governments continue to embrace the CrowdStrike Falcon platform as the public sector’s security offering of choice. This is yet another proud moment for us.”

CrowdStrike secures some of the United States’ most critical assets within the DoD, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) entities, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Cybersecurity+and+Infrastructure+Security+Agency (CISA), the Center+for+Internet+Security (CIS) and multiple other federal civilian agencies. Additionally, CrowdStrike is a founding partner of CISA’s Joint+Cyber+Defense+Collaborative (JCDC), which unifies cyber capabilities spread across federal agencies, state and local governments and the private sector, furthering cybersecurity collaboration and information sharing.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

