Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 180 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fcuehealth.com%2F.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that uses diagnostic-enabled care to empower people to live their healthiest lives. The Cue Health platform offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point of care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a wide range of health and wellness needs. Cue’s customers include federal and state public sector agencies and the private sector, which includes healthcare providers, enterprises, and individual consumers. Cue’s COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription. Cue has since received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular mpox test at the point of care and, to expand its test menu, the company has a number of other submissions under review by the FDA. Cue, founded in 2010, owns over 100 patents and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

