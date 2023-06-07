Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the global leader in bowling entertainment, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

William Blair Equity Conference on June 6, 2023, in Chicago, IL

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7, 2023, in Boston, MA

Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on June 13, 2023, held virtually.

