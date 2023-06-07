Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ( CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences during the month of June:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York, NY
    June 7, 2023, 3:00 pm EDT
    Webcast
  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Dana Point, CA
    June 13, 2023, 3:20 pm PDT
    Webcast

For more information, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for 30 days after the event.

About Caribou’s Novel Next-Generation CRISPR Platform
CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems have exhibited editing at unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its Cas12a chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, including multiplex gene insertions, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve antitumor activity. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T and CAR-NK platforms as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Contacts:
Investors:
Amy Figueroa, CFA
[email protected]

Media:
Peggy Vorwald, PhD
[email protected]

