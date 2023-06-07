IFF Completed Divestiture of Savory Solutions Business

2 hours ago
IFF (

NYSE:IFF, Financial) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its Savory Solutions business unit to PAI Partners (PAI), a leading global private equity firm with a strong focus on the food and consumer industry.

Under PAI ownership, Savory Solutions Group has been rebranded to NovaTaste, a global leader in taste innovation with headquarters in Salzburg, Austria.

“The sale of IFF’s Savory Solutions Group represents our continued efforts to optimize our portfolio as we focus on core businesses and strengthen our capital structure,” said Frank Clyburn, IFF CEO. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to further pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we drive toward our deleverage target by the end of 2024. We’re grateful to our Savory Solutions colleagues, who have demonstrated their commitment to innovation, service and quality. We wish them the best in their new journey.”

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “pursue,” “drive” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about our deleverage target and portfolio optimization. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food and beverage, fragrance, home and personal care, and health and wellness. Innovation is at the heart of IFF’s purpose of applying science and creativity to create a better world – from global icons to unexpected experiences. We are an international collective of thinkers who develop some of the most groundbreaking products in our industry and partner with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we work to design products that offer a positive contribution to people, society and the world around us.

© 2023 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

