TROY, Mich., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair ( ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that James R. Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. CT (2:20 p.m. ET).



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

[email protected]

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

[email protected]