BRISBANE, Calif., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live or archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs, TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, and are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

