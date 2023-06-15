Bruker to Host Investor Day on June 15th, 2023

Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the Company will host an Investor Day on June 15th, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM EDT, at Bruker’s Headquarters located at 40 Manning Road, Billerica, MA, with the live webcast starting at 11:00 AM EDT.

Bruker’s 2023 Investor Day will provide a deeper look into the Company’s strategies and Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives, with a particular focus on the two key themes of Proteomics and Spatial Biology. Bruker also intends to communicate its outlook for medium-term financial performance at the event. The event will begin with demo lab tours highlighting the capabilities of our timsTOF life science mass spectrometry, NMR, and Spatial Biology technologies, followed by management presentations and videos, and concluding with a live Q&A session.

The management presentations and Q&A portions of the Investor Day will be webcast live, beginning at approximately 11:00 am EDT, and concluding at approximately 1:30 pm EDT. A link to the Investor Day webcast will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. A replay will be available on Bruker’s Investor Relations website after the conclusion of the event. The demo lab tours from 10:00am EDT to 11:00 am EDT will not be webcast.

For more information regarding in-person attendance, please reach out to our Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005984/en/

