Oxford to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 7, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Following the news release, the company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb lll, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13739181.

About Oxford

Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, and Duck Head® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:Jevon Strasser
E-mail:[email protected]
ti?nf=ODg0OTg0NyM1NjIzODY0IzIwMDc1MzQ=
Oxford-Industries-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.