RPT Realty Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings press release after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 704-4453 or (201) 389-0920 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Thursday, August 10, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13738835. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company’s website for twelve months.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share, are listed and traded on the under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director - Finance
19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002
New York, New York 10036
[email protected]
(212) 221-1752

ti?nf=ODg0OTk3MCM1NjI0NTMzIzIwMDg5Nzc=
RPT-Realty.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.