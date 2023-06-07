InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“InvenTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IVT) announced that its management team will present at NAREIT’s REITWeek 2023 Investor Forum on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. InvenTrust will provide a general overview and update on the company’s performance followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast information is as follows:

Event: InvenTrust Properties Management Presentation at REITWeek 2023

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 8:45 A.M to 9:15 A.M. EDT

Where: Live webcast will be available on InvenTrust’s website under the Investors/News & Events

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference will be available on the Company’s website for a limited period of time. The Company’s management team will also be hosting meetings with the investment community at the conference on June 6-8, 2023.

About InvenTrust Properties Corp.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (“we,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013. For more information, please visit www.inventrustproperties.com.

