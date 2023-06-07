CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a new community of luxury townhomes in Westchester County, New York.



The highly anticipated Chappaqua Crossing Carriages model homes feature innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing luxury and modern design. The model homes are a must-see for home seekers in the Westchester County area.

Chappaqua Crossing Carriages is a premier townhome community located on the site of the former Reader’s Digest headquarters. Homes are priced from $1.26 million and include gourmet kitchens, home offices, rooftop terraces, and 2-car garages. Future onsite amenities include a state-of-the-art clubhouse with club room, fitness center, and outdoor pool. Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with snow removal and lawn care provided, plus a convenient central Westchester County location just two miles from the Chappaqua Metro North Station and 30 miles from Manhattan.





“The new Chappaqua Crossing Carriages community offers luxurious low-maintenance living in a prime location,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in the Northeast. “Our newly opened model homes serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home in the heart of Westchester.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the model homes, call 866-329-2001 or visit ChappaquaCrossingCarriages.com.







About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0147b863-d004-42ca-8a37-3f4b1372f8e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/612fc42d-47ad-46b6-bce0-91a8c573c226

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)