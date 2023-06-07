BOULDER, Colo., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven) ( ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Format: Podium Presentation

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

The Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT

Both the presentation and fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.enliventherapeutics.com/. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer not only live longer, but better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall patient well-being. Enliven’s discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Contact:

Enliven Investors & Media:

Argot Partners

[email protected]