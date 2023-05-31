PR Newswire
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2023
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following webcast:
BorgWarner Investor Day
June 6, 2023 @ 9:00-12:15pm Eastern Time
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
Patrick Nolan
248-754-0884
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at
(https://www.borgwarner.com/investors)
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.
Patrick Nolan of BorgWarner Inc.,
+1-248-754-0884, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2023-investor-day-301838832.html
