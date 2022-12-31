CNX Releases Sustainability Report Highlighting Tangible, Impactful, Local ESG Approach

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023

2022 Report Showcases Continued Sustainability Progress, Corporate Initiatives Driving Resiliency and Stakeholder Value – All Aimed at Serving Appalachia First

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) today released its annual Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting its industry-leading approach and strategy to innovation, community engagement, and environmental performance, all aimed at driving measurable results and value for its stakeholders.

"With our unique sustainable business model at the heart of CNX's hyper-local value creation strategy, we continue to deliver for all our stakeholders, especially communities across the Appalachia region," said CNX President and CEO Nick Deiuliis.

As in previous years, given CNX's commitment to operational transparency and stakeholder disclosure, the company's 2022 report aligns with and incorporates standards from key frameworks, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

"Our Appalachia First strategic vision and sustainable business model guide our decision-making and actions, and our approach enables progress for Appalachia while the region continues to sustain CNX for the next generation. We believe this is the very definition of sustainability and uniquely positions CNX in a differentiated ESG performance class," added Mr. Deiuliis.

Key 2022 report highlights include:

Protecting & Improving Our Environment

  • Reduced operational methane intensity by 32% in production segment, by 52% in gathering & boosting segment, and a methane reduction of 86,000 tons of CO2e since 2020;
  • Captured 5.7 million metric tons of waste methane CO2e, far more than what is emitted from our activities;
  • Advanced innovation and regional partnerships through New Technologies segment to drive carbon capture and methane abatement;
  • Committed $7 million of capital investment to methane reduction efforts in 2023, which we expect to result in a further annualized methane reduction of 70,000 tons of CO2e;
  • Reused produced and other wastewater to minimize freshwater needs;
  • Continued ESG-linked executive pay tied to methane intensity reduction targets through Long-Term incentive program.

Investing in Our Communities & Workforce

  • $6.3 million invested in communities in 2022 from CNX and the CNX Foundation;
  • Pledged to invest $30 million over six years through the CNX Foundation;
  • 2022 Investments:
    • $273 million in local small businesses;
    • $51 million in taxes and Impact Fees;
    • $566 million in capital asset program.
  • Committed 55% of total small business spend to companies within operational area;
  • Expanded the Mentorship Academy in its second year to 63 student participants representing 17 area high schools across six regional counties;
  • Welcomed eight area non-profit organizations and diverse, small businesses to The HQ™ at CNX, aligning with the Tangible, Impactful, Local mission of the CNX Foundation.

Aligning Performance, Enhancing Diversity, & Managing Risk

  • Diverse CEO direct reports, 32% diverse workforce company-wide;
  • Maintained employee compensation programs that align pay with performance and extends across the entire organization;
    • $174,000 median employee income;
  • Established [email protected], an employee resource group fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace;
  • Made substantial investments in talent, tools, and service partners in 2022 to expand and mature cybersecurity programs, including appointing a Chief Risk Officer;
  • Increased board diversity with the addition of Robert Agbede;
  • Director search process which ensures consideration of candidates of gender and racial/ethnic diversity;
  • Enhanced CNX Regulatory Reporting Group responsible for regulatory and environmental compliance data management processes.

To read this year's report and to learn more about CNX's unique approach to sustainability, visit: sustainability.cnx.com.

About CNX Resources Corporation
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2022, CNX had 9.81 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

CNX_Resources_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE14760&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-releases-sustainability-report-highlighting-tangible-impactful-local-esg-approach-301838843.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE14760&Transmission_Id=202305311615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE14760&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.