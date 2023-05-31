Illumina to Host Third Annual Virtual ESG Investor Event on Monday, June 12, 2023

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it will host its third annual virtual Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) focused investor event at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time), Monday, June 12, 2023.

Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer, Joydeep Goswami, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Aimee Hoyt, Chief People Officer, Phil Febbo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, John Frank, Chief Public Affairs Officer, and Sharon Vidal, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, will be joined by Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations for a presentation, fireside chat, and Q&A session for investors, analysts, and other interested parties regarding Illumina's ESG strategy and action plans.

Conference Call Details
The webcast will begin at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00pm Eastern Time) on Monday, June 12, 2023. Interested parties may register and access the live event through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com or directly at Illumina Virtual ESG Investor Event. Attendees may submit questions in advance on the registration page.

To ensure timely connection, please join the webcast at least ten minutes before the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023, we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
[email protected]

Media:
David McAlpine
+1.347.327.1336
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

