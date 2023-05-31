Metcal Introduces CV-IOT Gateway Module and Desktop Application

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 31, 2023

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in benchtop soldering for electronics and industrial manufacturing, announced the launch of its new CV-IOT Gateway Module and desktop application, which enables operations management to collect advanced soldering data from every benchtop station on their network.

Dover_blue_Logo.jpg

By connecting the CV-IOT gateway to a Metcal Connection Validation™ (CV) soldering system and a computer or network, operations can utilize information on every joint to improve process control and efficiency in the soldering process. A standard handheld barcode scanner can easily be added to the setup for board-level traceability.

Using the desktop application, managers can easily analyze the data collected by the system to evaluate operator efficiency, quality of solder joints, temperature and power profiles, and the cartridges used (including geometries, part numbers, serial numbers, and lot codes) for each soldering process. Alerts can also be set up to notify managers in real-time when processes are not being followed or there is a concern with a soldering station.

"CV-IOT makes real-time process control and traceability simple," said Seerena Wright, Metcal Product Manager. "CV-IOT allows users to quickly see what is happening throughout their operation, and to easily spot spikes or dips in throughput, identify potential problems, and trace the source of solder joint faults."

The information from each solder event is stored using a standard database structure, ensuring the data is compatible with standard database applications and easily accessible by the software application. To ensure data security, the CV-IOT module plugs directly into the CV unit and the computer or network through a wired connection. The CV-IOT is expected to be particularly crucial for manufacturers for which maximizing process control and traceability is essential.

For more information, please visit Metcal.com.

About Metcal:

Metcal, an OK International brand, is a benchtop solutions innovator, leading the way in hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing. Metcal breakthroughs have empowered global OEM and electronics assembly customers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial and military sectors since 1982. For more information, visit www.metcal.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior accuracy and durability. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.  

OK International Contact:
Josh Edberg
(714) 230-2397
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:  
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(630) 743-2566
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY15976&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metcal-introduces-cv-iot-gateway-module-and-desktop-application-301838976.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15976&Transmission_Id=202305311615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15976&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.