PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan.

LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") to provide equity-based incentive awards to new hires. In connection with recent employee hires through May 31, 2023, LivePerson has made grants of RSUs to 4 employees totaling 238,004 shares.

RSU and stock option grants generally vest in equal tranches over 3 to 4 years under the Inducement Plan; one of the above grants vests in one year. All grants are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee entering into employment with the Company.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in trustworthy and equal AI for business. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301839218.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.