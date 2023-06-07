Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on Tuesday, May 31, 2023, and provided an update on its previously announced leadership transition.

Election of Directors

At the AGM, Softchoice shareholders elected eight directors, comprising seven incumbent directors and one new director, Andrew Caprara. The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Vince De Palma 36,350,826 91.652 3,311,056 8.348 Andrew Caprara 36,428,756 91.848 3,233,126 8.152 Félix-Etienne Lebel 31,843,523 80.287 7,818,359 19.713 Christopher Voorpostel 34,886,767 87.960 4,775,115 12.040 Lawrence Pentland 39,351,197 99.217 310,685 0.783 Anthony Gibbons 38,679,108 97.522 982,774 2.478 Amy Cappellanti-Wolf 39,077,895 98.528 583,987 1.472 Sylvie Veilleux 39,658,704 99.992 3,178 0.008

Appointment of Auditor

In addition, KPMG LLP were appointed as Softchoice’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the board of directors of Softchoice (the “Board”) was authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 39,476,823 99.511 193,952 0.489

The full details of these matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 12, 2023, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM on www.sedar.com.

Leadership Transition Update

Concurrent with election of directors, the Company completed its previously announced leadership transition plan for management and the Board through the following appointments: Andrew Caprara as President & CEO, Vince De Palma as Executive Chair of the Board, and Félix-Etienne Lebel as Lead Independent Director. Jonathan Roiter has also commenced his role as Chief Financial Officer.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

