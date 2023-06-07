Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on Tuesday, May 31, 2023, and provided an update on its previously announced leadership transition.
Election of Directors
At the AGM, Softchoice shareholders elected eight directors, comprising seven incumbent directors and one new director, Andrew Caprara. The votes for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
% Votes Against
|
Vince De Palma
|
36,350,826
|
91.652
|
3,311,056
8.348
|
Andrew Caprara
|
36,428,756
|
91.848
|
3,233,126
8.152
|
Félix-Etienne Lebel
|
31,843,523
|
80.287
|
7,818,359
19.713
|
Christopher Voorpostel
|
34,886,767
|
87.960
|
4,775,115
12.040
|
Lawrence Pentland
|
39,351,197
|
99.217
|
310,685
0.783
|
Anthony Gibbons
|
38,679,108
|
97.522
|
982,774
2.478
|
Amy Cappellanti-Wolf
|
39,077,895
|
98.528
|
583,987
1.472
|
Sylvie Veilleux
|
39,658,704
|
99.992
|
3,178
0.008
Appointment of Auditor
In addition, KPMG LLP were appointed as Softchoice’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the board of directors of Softchoice (the “Board”) was authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
|
39,476,823
|
99.511
|
193,952
0.489
The full details of these matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 12, 2023, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM on www.sedar.com.
Leadership Transition Update
Concurrent with election of directors, the Company completed its previously announced leadership transition plan for management and the Board through the following appointments: Andrew Caprara as President & CEO, Vince De Palma as Executive Chair of the Board, and Félix-Etienne Lebel as Lead Independent Director. Jonathan Roiter has also commenced his role as Chief Financial Officer.
About Softchoice
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com
Forward-looking statements
