Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) held on Tuesday, May 31, 2023, and provided an update on its previously announced leadership transition.

Election of Directors

At the AGM, Softchoice shareholders elected eight directors, comprising seven incumbent directors and one new director, Andrew Caprara. The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Vince De Palma

36,350,826

91.652

3,311,056

8.348

Andrew Caprara

36,428,756

91.848

3,233,126

8.152

Félix-Etienne Lebel

31,843,523

80.287

7,818,359

19.713

Christopher Voorpostel

34,886,767

87.960

4,775,115

12.040

Lawrence Pentland

39,351,197

99.217

310,685

0.783

Anthony Gibbons

38,679,108

97.522

982,774

2.478

Amy Cappellanti-Wolf

39,077,895

98.528

583,987

1.472

Sylvie Veilleux

39,658,704

99.992

3,178

0.008

Appointment of Auditor

In addition, KPMG LLP were appointed as Softchoice’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders and the board of directors of Softchoice (the “Board”) was authorized to fix their remuneration. The votes for the appointment of the auditor were as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

39,476,823

99.511

193,952

0.489

The full details of these matters are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 12, 2023, issued in connection with the AGM, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM on www.sedar.com.

Leadership Transition Update

Concurrent with election of directors, the Company completed its previously announced leadership transition plan for management and the Board through the following appointments: Andrew Caprara as President & CEO, Vince De Palma as Executive Chair of the Board, and Félix-Etienne Lebel as Lead Independent Director. Jonathan Roiter has also commenced his role as Chief Financial Officer.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

