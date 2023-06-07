Farmers+Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 31, 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Farmers Edge management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023 was elected as a director. The voting results for the six directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % R. William McFarland 26,450,296 99.87 34,866 0.13 Vibhore Arora 26,452,046 99.87 33,116 0.13 Steven Mills 26,423,796 99.77 61,366 0.23 James Borel 26,423,196 99.77 61,966 0.23 Quinn McLean 26,421,066 99.76 64,096 0.24 Natacha Mainville 26,425,669 99.78 59,493 0.22

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is an agriculture technology company with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological solutions, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights and delivers value to growers and all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources, supporting sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population and helping growers and businesses reach their growth and sustainability goals.

For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca. Additional information relating to the company, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005995/en/