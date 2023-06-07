Farmers Edge Announces Result of Voting for Directors at 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

47 minutes ago
Farmers+Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 31, 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Farmers Edge management proxy circular dated March 31, 2023 was elected as a director. The voting results for the six directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

#

%

#

%

R. William McFarland

26,450,296

99.87

34,866

0.13

Vibhore Arora

26,452,046

99.87

33,116

0.13

Steven Mills

26,423,796

99.77

61,366

0.23

James Borel

26,423,196

99.77

61,966

0.23

Quinn McLean

26,421,066

99.76

64,096

0.24

Natacha Mainville

26,425,669

99.78

59,493

0.22

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is an agriculture technology company with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological solutions, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights and delivers value to growers and all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge technologies accelerate digital transformation on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources, supporting sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population and helping growers and businesses reach their growth and sustainability goals.

For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca. Additional information relating to the company, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230531005995r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005995/en/

