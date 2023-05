PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:00 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss Huntington's business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.ir.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

