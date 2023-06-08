The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IART). The investigation concerns whether Integra and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Integra operates as a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and reconstructive and general surgery.

On May 23, 2023, Integra announced that it had conducted an internal investigation, leading to a global recall of all products produced at its Boston, Massachusetts facility. The affected products were distributed between March 1, 2018, and May 22, 2023. The company ceased manufacturing operations at the facility. The reason behind these actions was the company “identified deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications.” Integra disclosed that it anticipates a material impairment charge related to the write-off of inventories. As a consequence, the company revised its revenue and earnings per share guidance lower than previously stated. On this news, the price of Integra shares declined by $10.24 per share, or approximately 20.19%, from $50.72 per share to close at $40.48 on May 23, 2023.

