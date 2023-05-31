Morgan Grove Apartment Fire: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Victims

May 31, 2023
WEST ALLIS, Wis., May 31, 2023

WEST ALLIS, Wis., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents who have been displaced or impacted by a fire at the Morgan Grove Apartments near S. 108th St. and Morgan Avenue in West Allis.

The fire erupted early Wednesday morning, damaging at least 12 units and displacing many families.

"U-Haul is a proud member of this community, and we want to extend our thoughts and prayers to our neighbors," said Steve Hansen, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "Homes have been affected and we want to be able to give solace to people looking for a secure place to store their belongings."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Menomonee Valley

3530-3534 W. Pierce St.

Milwaukee, WI 53215

(414) 999-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waukesha

1450 S. West Ave.

Waukesha, WI 53189

(262) 347-3762

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Les Paul Parkway

925 Hwy. 164 S.

Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 347-4903

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Allis

924 S. 108th St.

West Allis, WI 53214

(414) 258-3692

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location for this purpose.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 949,000 rentable storage units and 81.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

