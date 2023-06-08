Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that Bill Peters, CFO and Dan Dischner SVP of Corp. Communication, will participate in an Analyst-Moderated fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2023 at 2:30 pm Eastern Time. For access, visit Amphastar's Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.amphastar.com . This webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Amphastar:

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information is available at the Company's website at www.amphastar.com.

The Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including, but not limited to Primatene MIST®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, our share buyback program, and other future events, such as our expectations regarding our proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI®, the prospective benefits of the proposed acquisition, potential contingent consideration amounts and terms, debt commitments related to the proposed acquisition, the anticipated occurrence, manner and timing of the proposed acquisition, and the benefits of BAQSIMI®. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023. In particular, there can be no guarantee that the proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI® will be completed in the anticipated timeframe or at all, that the conditions required to complete the proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI® will be met, that the debt commitments will be sufficient to effect the proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI®, that any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI® will not occur, that all or any of the contingent consideration potentially payable by the Company as a result of the proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI® will become payable on the terms described therein or at all or that Amphastar can reliably predict the impact of the proposed acquisition of BAQSIMI® on its financial results or financial guidance. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Contact:

Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416

