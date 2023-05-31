CNOOC Limited Announces Buzios5 Project Commences Production

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, May 31, 2023

HONG KONG, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited ("the Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announces today that Buzios5 Project has commenced production safely.

CNOOC_Logo_Logo.jpg

Buzios oilfield is located in the Santos Basin, southeast offshore of Brazil, with a water depth of 1,900 to 2,200 meters. It is the largest deep-water pre-salt oilfield in the world, with a daily production of about 600,000 barrels at present. Buzios5 is the fifth phase of oilfield development. It will be developed with an FPSO and subsea production system. The project has already drilled 5 producing wells and 5 injectors. These wells will produce up to 150,000 barrels of crude oil, 6 million cubic meters of natural gas and inject 220,000 barrels of water per day.

The FPSO used in Buzios5 project was converted in China in July 2022 and arrived at the oilfield in February 2023. It is able to store 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.

Mr. Xia Qinglong, president of the Company, said "Buzios5 is the first project to commence production after CNOOC Limited joins Buzios project, which will inject new momentum into our overseas production growth. We adhere to win-win cooperation with the host government and partners, to jointly develop the world-class ultra-deepwater project, and to contribute to the sustainable development of Brazil's oil and gas industry, economy and society."

CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, holds a 7.34% interest in the Buzios Shared Reservoir, while the operator Petrobras holds 88.99%, and CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda holds 3.67%.

-End-

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

This press release includes forward looking information, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, the Company's price forecast, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Cui Liu
Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86-10-8452-6641
Fax: +86-10-8452-1441
E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Bunny Lee
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Fax: +852 3150 6728
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=HK13880&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnooc-limited-announces-buzios5-project-commences-production-301839395.html

SOURCE CNOOC Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK13880&Transmission_Id=202305311927PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK13880&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.