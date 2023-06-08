NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK:CCTC) (the "Company"), today announced that the Company has changed its name to NewStream Energy Technologies Group Inc. In connection with the name change, the Company will begin trading under the new ticker symbol "NSGP" on the OTC Markets beginning at the opening of market trading on June 1, 2023.

"We are pleased to announce the confirmation of the name change related to our merger," stated Patrick Imeson, Principal of NewStream. "NewStream's proven technology offerings and advanced projects are addressing carbon capture and decarbonization initiatives on a real time basis and are beyond the hypothetical. We see the merger, new name, and symbol elements that give investors proper access to our effort and our Company in the capital markets."

About Clean Coal Technologies Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel.

About NewStream Energy Technologies Group Inc.

NewStream Energy Technologies Group Inc. is an established platform technology company that owns and has global licenses for transformative, proven, energy generation technologies for carbon capture, sequestration and decarbonization to provide cleaner, lower cost power and other valuable byproducts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the 'safe harbor' created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward looking statements.' These statements may be identified by words such as 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'plans,' 'strategy,' 'goal,' or 'planned,' 'seeks,' 'may,' 'might', 'will,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'believes,' 'should,' and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future, such as the closing of transactions, stated objectives or goals, refinement of strategy, attempts to secure additional financing, exploring business alternatives, or that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those risks and uncertainties described in or implied by the Risk Factors and other sections of reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contact

Rich Matthews

Managing Partner

Integrous Communications

604-355-7179

[email protected]

SOURCE: Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758516/Clean-Coal-Technologies-Inc-Changes-Name-to-NewStream-Energy-Technologies-Group-Inc-and-Ticker-Symbol-to-NSGP



