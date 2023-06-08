Redishred Capital Corp. Announces New Stock Option Grants

2 hours ago
MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2023 / Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") (

TSXV:KUT, Financial) has granted options to the Officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate number of common shares as set forth below.

As part of their 2022 compensation program, effective May 29, 2023, Redishred has granted 135,301 stock options to the Officers of the Company at a price of $3.81, with one-quarter of the options vesting on each of the first, second, third, and fourth-year anniversaries from the date of grant. The stock option grants have a term of five years, expiring on May 28, 2028.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and secure e- Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the ‘system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred CapitalCorp. grants PROSHREDand PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fifteen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (

TSXV:KUT, Financial) Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer [email protected]
Phone: (416) 849-3469Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (

TSXV:KUT, Financial) Harjit Brar, CPA, CA
Senior Vice President and Chief FinancialOfficer [email protected]
www.redishred.com
Phone: (437) 328-6639 Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758524/Redishred-Capital-Corp-Announces-New-Stock-Option-Grants

