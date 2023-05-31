NAODA Partners With NYU and SKKU for Global Game Development Contest

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2023

  • NAODA team joins forces with two prominent universities for a global game development contest for students using popular Korean IPs
  • Winning games will be featured on NAODA, a participation-driven Game-Fi platform created by FLASK

SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web 3.0 and gaming platform creator FLASK's participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA has partnered with New York University (NYU) and Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) to launch a global game development contest for students using popular content intellectual properties (IPs) from South Korea. Contest winners will be featured on NAODA.

NAODA_Partners_With_NYU_SKKU_Global_Game_Development_Contest.jpg

FLASK recently signed a partnership with one of the top-tier universities in South Korea, SKKU. FLASK will participate as a judge in the 'Global Game Production Contest', which is organized by SKKU's School of Arts in collaboration with the NYU Game Center. The top-ranked games from the contest will be onboarded onto the NAODA platform.

"It is an honor to take part in this valuable process featuring the next generation of global gaming industry leaders," said Lee Byoung-jae, CEO of FLASK. "We hope this could be an opportunity for our participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA to onboard high-quality and unique games."

Participating students from these two universities are expected to plan and develop games based on popular Korean IPs. The students taking Global Capstone Game Design classes will create prototype games in the upcoming fall semester, which will be shortlisted for final evaluation this December.

The games selected for NAODA will be further refined six months before commercialization. During this phase, FLASK's game studios will assume responsibility for advancing the game.

FLASK aims to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by developing high-quality blockchain gaming. The company has garnered significant attention after unveiling its beta version of the NAODA platform at the end of March. FLASK is collaborating with the blockchain protocol Polygon and participated last month in Consensus 2023, the world's longest-running and most influential crypto event.

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology innovator that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talent with experience at leading companies, including Kakao Games, NCSoft and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Lee Byoung-jae was formerly General Manager at EA Studios' Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members helping drive the business include global talent from companies like the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through its blockchain game platform NAODA and its high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

favicon.png?sn=CN15510&sd=2023-05-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naoda-partners-with-nyu-and-skku-for-global-game-development-contest-301838769.html

SOURCE FLASK

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15510&Transmission_Id=202305312000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15510&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.