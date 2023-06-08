Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Comerica Incorporated (“Comerica” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMA) on behalf of Comerica stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Comerica has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2023, citing a review of "internal documents," American Banker reported that "Comerica Bank officials privately acknowledged significant compliance failures in their operation of a Treasury Department program that provides federal benefits on prepaid cards to millions of unbanked Americans[.]" American Banker stated that "[a] Comerica executive said the Dallas bank faced a 'serious contract violation' for allowing fraud disputes and data on Direct Express and cardholders to be handled out of a vendor's office in Lahore, Pakistan[.]"

On this news, Comerica's stock fell $1.40 per share, or 3.59% to close at $37.59 per share on May 30, 2023.

