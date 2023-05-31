PR Newswire

HONG KONG, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) today announces the official commissioning of China's first offshore CCS demonstration project.

The CCS project is an auxiliary part of the Enping 15-1 oilfields development. Enping 15-1 oilfield is located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, about 190 kilometers southwest of Hong Kong, with an average water depth of approximately 80 meters and has a high carbon dioxide content.

The CCS module can capture and process the CO 2 produced from the oilfield and inject the CO 2 into the saline water layer at a depth of around 800 meters under the seabed to realize zero emission of carbon dioxide. The successful commissioning of the project demonstrates that CNOOC Limited has a complete set of technology and equipment system for the capturing, processing, injection, sequestration and monitoring of carbon dioxide at offshore oil and gas fields, which fills the gap in China's offshore carbon dioxide storage technology. The project can store over 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to planting nearly 14 million trees.

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the Company, said, "The successful commissioning of the Enping 15-1 oilfield CCS demonstration project will strongly support the Company's efforts in increasing reserves and production and pursuing green and low-carbon development. CNOOC Limited will continue to gear up its R&D activities, to promote the green development of offshore oilfields, and explore 'offshore storage of onshore carbon' to provide a new solution of carbon reduction for the high-emitting enterprises in the coastal areas."

