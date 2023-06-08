Cards are in the air and the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP®) is already making history with Las Vegas Aces all-star guard Kelsey Plum hosting the ceremonial Shuffle Up & Deal (SUAD) for the $1,000 Buy-In Mystery Millions event, the WSOP’s first marquee event of the summer. Following a successful kickoff to the WSOP on opening day, which featured a tribute+to+Doyle+Brunson, the WNBA champion visited Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas to kick off the event and unveil the prestigious WSOP bracelets that players can win during the series.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

A record-setter herself, Plum played an integral role in leading the Las Vegas Aces to their 2022 WNBA Championship, the first major sports league title in Las Vegas history. Today, Plum helped set the tone for what is expected to be the biggest and best WSOP yet. Plum returned to the WSOP floor later in the afternoon to compete in the Mystery Millions event.

“I’m honored to play a role in the first marquee event of the 2023 World Series of Poker and unveil the iconic WSOP bracelet, one of the most prestigious trophies in sports,” said Plum. “This tournament holds a special place in our city and should set new records this year awarding more championship hardware. Let the cards fly and good luck to all the players!”

This year’s WSOP bracelets, designed by WSOP partner Jostens, feature 10 karats of yellow gold with a special Horseshoe incorporated into the design, a playing card suit in red and black stone, and the Event number and name of the champion engraved.

“Kelsey knows a thing or two about championship hardware, so it was a fitting choice to have her unveil this year’s WSOP gold bracelets,” said World Series of Poker Executive Director Ty Stewart. “We are thrilled to have one of Vegas’ brightest stars be a willing rookie at today’s event. That’s the great thing about the WSOP, you don’t have to be a poker ‘Ace’ to enter, you’ll fit right in with thousands of first-time players.”

