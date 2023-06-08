Sims+Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, today announced the launch of its second Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) – its first Innovate+RAP. This plan further cements the company’s commitment to forming new commercial relationships with Indigenous-owned businesses and developing respectful relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Sims Limited’s Innovate RAP is endorsed by Reconciliation+Australia and reflects an evolution of the company’s progress in the Reconciliation movement. It follows the successful completion of the company’s Reflect RAP, which was published in January 2021.

“As a company whose history in Australia goes back more than 100 years, we recognise Sims Limited has a role to play in contributing to Reconciliation, and we are proud to launch our next set of commitments during Reconciliation+Week,” said Alistair Field, chief executive officer and managing director at Sims Limited. “These commitments build on the progress from our Reflect RAP, including training more than 80 percent of our frontline leaders in Australia on cultural awareness; joining Supply+Nation; and spending more than $1.2 million dollars with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander owned businesses in fiscal year 2022.”

Throughout National Reconciliation Week, Sims Limited will host events at its largest business locations across Australia. This year’s theme, “Be a voice for generations,” also provides Sims Limited with an opportunity to enable staff to learn more about the Uluru+Statement+from+the+Heart and the referendum on the Aboriginal+and+Torres+Strait+Islander+Voice+to+Parliament.

“At Sims Limited, we believe that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be able to have input into policies and decisions that impact them, which is why we have worked with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the course of our Reconciliation journey and support the proposed Voice to Parliament,” Mr. Field concluded.

As part of this support for the Voice, Sims Limited will create opportunities for their employees to hear directly from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people about what is being proposed. The company will also provide access to resources where employees can learn more about the Uluru Statement from the Heart and the broader concept of Reconciliation.

To read and download the Sims Limited Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan, visit simsltd.com%2FDEI.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs almost 5,000 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments, and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

