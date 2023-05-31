WELL Health Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

Earlier today, WELL announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to purchase up to 5,884,589 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.5% of the 235,383,589 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of today's date, by way of a NCIB on the TSX or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable law. As a correction to the previous announcement, the NCIB will run from June 5, 2023 to June 4, 2024.

During the effective period of WELL's ASPP, WELL's broker may purchase Common Shares at times when WELL would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by WELL's broker based upon parameters set by WELL when it is not in possession of any undisclosed material information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Common Shares may continue to be purchased in accordance with WELL's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company. WELL's overarching mission is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally. WELL exists to enable healthcare practitioners with best-in-class technology and services. WELL has built the most comprehensive end-to-end healthcare system across Canada including the nation's largest network of clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostics services. In the United States, WELL provides omni-channel healthcare services and solutions targeting specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental disorders. In addition to providing patient services, WELL develops, integrates, and sells its own suite of technology software and solutions to medical clinics and healthcare practitioners. WELL's practitioner enablement platform includes: Electronic Medical Records ("EMR"), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM"), digital health apps and data protection solutions. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

