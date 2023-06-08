InterDigital's Alec Brusilovsky Elected Vice Chair of the ETSI Industry Specification Group on Securing AI

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the election of R&I Principal Engineer Alec Brusilovsky to Vice Chair the ETSI Industry Specification Group on Securing Artificial Intelligence (ETSI ISG SAI).

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) is comprised of a variety of committees and industry specification groups that contribute to the study and understanding of critical technologies or features before they are considered for standardization. The ETSI ISG SAI explores three key areas, including the use of AI to enhance conventional security, how to mitigate against AI-generated attacks, and ways to secure AI from attack. Amidst the growing interest and commercial utilization of AI/ML tools, the ETSI ISG SAI works to create standards to preserve and improve the security of AI.

“The AI landscape is rapidly evolving, and we have great faith in Alec’s leadership as Vice Chair of the ETSI ISG on Securing AI as he contributes his expertise to shaping nuanced and necessary standards to uphold the security of AI,” said Rajesh Pankaj, CTO, InterDigital. “AI holds revolutionary potential for our technologies and the ways we interact, and through Alec’s leadership and our continued research, we are committed to stay at the forefront of this dialogue and efforts to shape the standards that help define our future security.”

Alec has been contributing to the ETSI ISG SAI since 2020, and while serving as Rapporteur for the group, he led three study items dealing with different facets of AI security, including the role of hardware in AI security, privacy considerations of AI/ML systems, and security considerations of using AI/ML techniques in the telecoms sector.

Alec will begin his two-year term immediately, serving alongside vice-chairs from Huawei and SBS, with Cadzow Communications chairing the industry specification group. You can learn more about the ETSI ISG SAI here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: [email protected]
+1 (202) 349-1714

ti?nf=ODg1MDMyNiM1NjI1NjcwIzIwMDQyMzA=
InterDigital-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.