GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(

FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, June 1, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will participate at Redeye Growth Day 2023 on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, and Viktor Siewertz, CFO, will participate in the event. The company will be presented at 16:05-16:30 CET on June 1, 2023. This event is held at Haymarket by Scandic, Hötorget 13-15, Stockholm, and is live-streamed.

More information can be found on the event webpage at: https://www.redeye.se/events/871323/redeye-growth-day?tab=abouttheevent.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: [email protected]

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, is the company's most advanced program and was licensed to Ipsen in 2021. A second candidate, pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

