1 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (

TSXV:NRM, Financial)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group Inc. ("CDMG") to provide the Company with marketing services and to raise public awareness of the Company.

"A leader in targeted advertising, Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc is a full-service, direct response advertising and digital marketing agency with one goal in mind: increasing your response, market presence, and profits through ‘accountable advertising.' For more than 40 years, we've helped turn entrepreneurial start-ups into large companies and large companies into multibillion-dollar businesses" commented CDMG.

"This is another significant step forward for Noram. The Zeus Project is a US-based project and yet Americans hold a relatively small market share. Engaging the expertise of CDMG, who hosts an enormously successful track record, will allow Noram to further establish its rightful place in the heart of the push for a clean energy economy. America's domestic supply of battery-grade lithium is an indispensable part of this goal; as evidenced by the late 2022 U.S. Department of Energy funding initiatives for domestic supply" said Executive Chairman, Sandy MacDougall. "There is a vulnerability in the domestic supply chain and Noram is well-positioned to be a key part of the solution."

Services to be provided by CDMG are anticipated to include investor awareness advertising over an initial term of twelve months commencing June 1, 2023 and continuing through May 31, 2024. CDMG has invoiced the Company for an initial amount of US$1,003,970 which is payable in tranches.

CDMG does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm's length party. To the best of the Company's knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or have any right to acquire any such securities. The proposed compensation for CDMG does not include any securities of the Company.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded with approximately CAD$11 million in cash on March 31, 2023 and no debt.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Founder and Executive Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
C: 778.991.3798

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

