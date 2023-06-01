Ponsse to become first forest machine manufacturer to use SSAB fossil-free steel

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VIEREMÄ, Finland, June 1, 2023

VIEREMÄ, Finland , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB and Ponsse Plc, one of the world's largest manufacturers of cut-to-length forest machines, have joined forces in a partnership in which SSAB is to deliver fossil-free steel to Ponsse gradually beginning in 2026.

This partnership will further solidify Ponsse's position as a provider of sustainable forest machines and bring SSAB closer to its goal of establishing a fossil-free value chain.

"It's great to have a reliable partner like Ponsse now joining our fossil-free journey. Joint efforts are needed to meet the challenging CO2 reduction targets in forest machines. Both companies prioritize sustainable solutions and will strive to make a positive impact on forest machines using SSAB Fossil-free™ steel, fostering innovation while respecting nature," says Lotta Ruottinen, Sales Director at SSAB Europe.

"Our products and services will play a crucial role in assisting our customers in achieving their climate objectives during the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our PONSSE EV1 forwarder concept with completely electric drive and our partnership with SSAB regarding fossil-free steels will lead our development towards carbon neutral forestry," says Juha Inberg, Chief R&D and Technology Officer, Ponsse Plc.

SSAB plans to revolutionize the entire steelmaking process. SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market at a commercial scale during 2026 and to largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from our operations in around 2030. SSAB works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron- and steelmaking, replacing the coking coal traditionally used for iron ore-based steelmaking with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Inberg, Chief R&D and Technology Officer, Ponsse Plc. Tel. +358 40 0661368, [email protected]

Lotta Ruottinen, Sales Director in SSAB Europe, +358 50 314 3415, [email protected]

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland, and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
Join us also on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO17040&sd=2023-06-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ponsse-to-become-first-forest-machine-manufacturer-to-use-ssab-fossil-free-steel-301839697.html

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO17040&Transmission_Id=202306010341PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO17040&DateId=20230601
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.