LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining ( LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that the Company's Q1 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, 6 June 2023.

Argo will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 ET / 15:00 BST on Tuesday, 6 June 2023. The conference call is open to all existing and potential shareholders, and the live webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted via the Investor Meet Company dashboard before the meeting or during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor

Investors already following Argo Blockchain on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

