MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America ("S4A"), a Sacramento, Calif. based solar cell & module manufacturing company, is a sponsor of and will present at the PV ModuleTech Conference in Napa, California, June 6-7, 2023.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to present at PV ModuleTech this year," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America. "We will be showcasing American-made 410W & 430W solar modules for the residential market and our 550W & 580W solar module designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility markets. We are a major domestic modules manufacturer currently that can supply 550W/M10 solar modules in the US. We recently announced that we plan to build new N-Type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line in the U.S. while we plan to open our second US solar module and wafer manufacturing facility in Sumter, South Carolina. We aim to deliver American-made solar modules with American-made N-type TOPCon solar cells to customers anywhere in the US from our facilities on both coasts in the early 2024."

The Solar4America module manufacturing facility in Sacramento, Calif. produces approximately 700MW today with total combined capacity ramping up to 2.4GW in both Californian and South Carolina locations in 2023/2024.

Currently S4A has production capacities for 2023 on an array of modules including 330W/60 cells and 410W/72cells, 410W/108 half cut cells all black panels for the residential market, and 410W/72 cells (silver) and 550W & 580W solar panels for C&I and utility markets.

The PV ModuleTech conference gathers developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists. With the U.S. solar industry facing numerous supply challenges during a period of increased demand for solar, module supplier selection has become increasingly difficult. This event will address the module landscape that is expected to unfold for U.S. buyers in the coming years; in particular new domestic manufacturing. Special attention will be given to the module offerings, full value-chain traceability and the financial health of the companies currently supplying the market. Additionally, modules are changing in size and technology, with n-type wafers becoming more prevalent. The PV ModuleTech event in Napa, California in June 2023 will help attendees to navigate this new landscape for U.S. buyers in the coming years.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

