London, June 1, 2023



CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces the appointment of Friedrich Eichler as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will preside over our R&D community with direct responsibility for Technology, Innovation, Quality, Design and their related divisions

Friedrich will provide functional governance for the Agriculture and Construction segments’ Product Development – coordinating closely with Segment Presidents Derek Neilson (Agriculture) and Stefano Pampalone (Construction). He will also work hand-in-hand with Marc Kermisch, our Chief Digital & Information Officer, to seamlessly integrate our precision, digital and autonomy solutions across our equipment portfolios.

Friedrich Eichler has more than 30 years of experience in automotive engineering with some of the world’s biggest carmakers including Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz Group. He has grown to roles of increasing responsibility, including leading the development of advanced powertrains and innovative technologies. He assumes his CTO role in CNH Industrial from Marc Kermisch who previously served on an ad interim basis.

“We are delighted to bring Fredrich’s expertise to CNH Industrial. I am confident his leadership and technical acumen will further enhance and accelerate improvements across our R&D organization to further propel our advanced engineering capabilities and overall platform strategy,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer at CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

