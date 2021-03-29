PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital") (NASDAQ: TCBI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/texas-capital-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40118&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

