Insider Sell: EVP Human Resources Christopher Jensen Sells 9,696 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

42 minutes ago
On May 30, 2023, Christopher Jensen, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at NXP Semiconductors NV (

NXPI, Financial), sold 9,696 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where Jensen has sold a total of 9,696 shares and purchased none. The recent transaction has raised questions about the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price of NXP Semiconductors NV.

Who is Christopher Jensen?

Christopher Jensen is the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at NXP Semiconductors NV. He plays a crucial role in the company's growth and development by overseeing talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational development. Jensen's experience and expertise in human resources have been instrumental in shaping the company's workforce and driving its success.

About NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors NV is a global semiconductor company that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-performance mixed-signal solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers, application processors, communication processors, and radio frequency (RF) power devices. NXP Semiconductors NV serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, industrial, consumer, and communication infrastructure markets.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for NXP Semiconductors NV, while there have been two insider sells, including Jensen's recent transaction. This trend may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects and stock performance.

On the day of Jensen's recent sell, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV were trading at $185 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $46,519.896 million. The price-earnings ratio of 17.17 is lower than the industry median of 23.37 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

Furthermore, with a price of $185 and a GuruFocus Value of $223.82, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While Christopher Jensen's recent sale of 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV may raise concerns among investors, it is essential to consider the stock's valuation and overall performance. The stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio and price-earnings ratio. Investors should keep a close eye on insider trading activities and the company's financial performance to make informed decisions about their investments in NXP Semiconductors NV.

