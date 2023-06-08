Ford Next is collaborating with Uber to deliver a new lease option for rideshare drivers going electric. Called Ford Drive, the pilot program offers flexible access to Ford Mustang Mach-E models and has launched in San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Ford Drive’s Los Angeles vehicle deliveries began today.

A flexible lease allows rideshare drivers to select their Mustang Mach-E for between one- and four-month increments, depending on the location. The vehicle is delivered to the driver within two weeks, and they use the Ford Drive app to manage payments and service. In each city, the Ford Drive team works with local dealers to purchase a fleet of Mustang Mach-Es. Service and maintenance of those vehicles are conducted through dealers as well.

Ford Next and Uber initially launched the flexible lease pilot in 2022, allowing San Diego drivers on the Uber platform to lease more than 150 Mustang Mach-Es. Now, drivers in three California cities are able to test drive this new leasing approach. California is Uber’s leading North American market for EV uptake, with close to 10 percent of all on-trip miles completed in fully electric vehicles as of late 2022.

“We understand uptime and ease of use are critical to every rideshare driver. As more of them make the switch to electric vehicles, we’re building the Ford Drive program around their unique needs,” said Bill Knapp, who leads Ford Drive. “We’re glad that the initial feedback on this venture has been so strong, and it’s exciting to learn from these driver experiences to explore solutions supporting Uber and Ford’s shared electrification goals.”

Ford Drive is an initiative of Ford Next, a division that incubates and launches new businesses that create value for Ford by complementing Ford products and creating new business models and customer experiences.

Christopher Hook, Uber’s Global Head of Sustainability, said: “Climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time, and we must work together in order to tackle it.

“As we continue marching toward our zero-emissions goal, Uber is thrilled to partner with Ford to provide an attractive and affordable option for leasing a leading EV and help drivers lower running costs and emissions. It’s a win for drivers, their riders, and the communities where they live.”

Uber aims to be a zero-emissions+platform in North America and Europe by 2030 and has pledged $800 million in incentives and resources to help drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.

Drivers of fully electric vehicles on the Uber platform in North America are eligible for the Zero Emissions incentive, which currently lets them earn an extra $1 on every Uber Rides trip (up to $4,000 per calendar year). In addition, the Mustang Mach-E is eligible for Comfort Electric, Uber’s premium zero exhaust ride offering.

One reason Uber is incentivizing drivers to go green: When high-mileage drivers make the switch to electric, communities see up to four times the emissions reduction benefit compared to the average car owner, according to Uber’s SPARK%21+report.

With the Mustang Mach-E, drivers on the Uber platform have ample trunk space and seating for riders who are taking trips within the city or to the airport. Drivers also have access to more than 85,000 charging plugs and growing through the BlueOval Charge™ Network; North America’s largest public charging network.1

Ford is investing more than $50 billion in electric vehicles through 2026. As part of its Ford + plan, Ford is working to deliver a 600,000 EV production run rate globally by the end of this year and 2 million globally by the end of 2026.

1 Based on original equipment manufacturers (OEM)/automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have active charging networks. Department of Energy data as of November 29, 2022, used. Numbers subject to change. FordPass, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

