CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, today announced that CEO Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics ( VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager’s TRACER AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline. Voyager’s pipeline includes wholly-owned and collaborative preclinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and Friedreich’s Ataxia, with a focus on validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts
Investors
[email protected]

Andrew Funderburk
[email protected]

Media
Peg Rusconi
[email protected]

