TELUS+International,a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced the appointment of Jose-Luis Garcia as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective today.

“On behalf of our more than 75,000 team members around the world, I am very pleased to welcome Jose-Luis to TELUS International at an exciting juncture in our company’s 18-year journey as we further integrate our operations on a global scale in order to best support our clients as they implement digital transformation initiatives, including through the provision of digital CX, generative AI and trust & safety services and solutions,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Indeed, Jose-Luis’ proven track record as a successful global transformation agent for large, complex enterprises, his ability to connect science, technology and business, his long-standing passion and education in AI, and his strong operational and consulting background afford him a unique holistic view that will help us shape transformational outcomes customized to our clients’ needs. Additionally, his ability to lead high-performing teams through his commitment to team member engagement, training and reskilling, and learning and development is complementary to our organization’s foundational caring culture and values.”

"I am excited to be joining TELUS International and look forward to working with my new colleagues to support and further empower our global team to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients in their digital transformation evolutions as we continue to leverage the latest technologies to solve their pressing issues,” said Jose-Luis Garcia, Chief Operating Officer, TELUS International. “Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive synergies and further strengthen our position in the marketplace through continuous innovation at speed, larger scale and a value driven growth mindset while maintaining our caring culture and empathy in everything we do. TELUS International's dedication to making a positive impact in the regions where it operates also reflects the values I hold dear. I am proud to be part of an organization that recognizes the importance of community engagement and ESG initiatives, including volunteering and giving back where team members live and work.”

Jose-Luis has lived and worked around the world across five continents in various senior executive and partner roles with well-known technology, telecommunications and strategy and consulting firms. Now based in Madrid, Spain, Jose-Luis will lead TELUS International’s global operations in 32 countries across North America, Central America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.2 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

