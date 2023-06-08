NuScale Power to Participate in June 2023 Investor Conferences

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced that its management is scheduled to conduct one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at several conferences in June 2023. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and, for one-on-one meetings, secure a time.

  • June 6, 2023: TD Cowen Sustainability Week (Virtual)
  • June 7, 2023: Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA
  • June 15, 2023: Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference in New York, NY
  • June 22, 2023: JP Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York, NY

Please join the fireside webcast chats from TD+Cowen+Sustainability+Week on June 6 at 1:45 p.m. ET and the JP Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 22 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Access NuScale’s Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations page for webcast links to the fireside chats along with a complete list of conferences.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The company’s groundbreaking VOYGR™ SMR plants are powered by the NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore. To learn more, visit NuScale Power’s %3Cb%3Ewebsite%3C%2Fb%3E or follow us on %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EInstagram%3C%2Fb%3Eand %3Cb%3EYouTube%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005071/en/

