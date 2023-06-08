Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2023:

Company executives will take part in a fireside chat at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on June 8, 2023. They will answer questions about the company at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Bristol Myers Squibb executives will also participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 13, 2023, in Dana Point, California. They will answer questions about the company at 8:40 a.m. PT/11:40 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of both sessions during their respective times at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com. An archived edition of each session will be available later the same day it occurs.

