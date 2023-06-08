WALTHAM, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. ( IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that David Hering, chief executive officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



In addition to the presentation, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Jefferies representative.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. ( IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. ​​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with the potential to resist viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kate Burdick, Evoke Canale

860-462-1569

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

[email protected]